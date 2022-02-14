Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi Appointed Chairman BoD IGNITE

The Ignite Board has appointed Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors Ignite.

Kazmi is currently serving as CEO of the National Information Technology Board, Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, since July 2021. He is also a member of the Board of Directors (BOD) PTCL, member BOD NTC, member BOD PITC.

Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi is a seasoned management practitioner with experience of more than two decades, which includes extensive top leadership experience managing the full spectrum of operations, human capital, operations’ programs, crucial services and functions related to financial operations, procurement, security, organizational development, training and development, talent management, employee engagement, compensation management, HRIS, business process re-engineering (BPR), change management, organizational restructuring with proven records of achieving organizational goals.