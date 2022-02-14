Xiaomi Unveils a Tiny Quad-Core PC

Xiaomi Youpin, the e-commerce platform of the brand, has launched a new PC weighing only 250 grams known as the Ningmei Mini Computer ‘CR80.’

Advertisement

The mini PC can be easily connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse and has been termed as a perfect replacement for traditional desktop computers for non-gamers. The PC meets all functional requirements for less demanding work and entertainment.

ALSO READ Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Will Charge in Less than 20 Minutes

The device measures less than 12 cm in length and width and is less than 2.5 cm in thickness. The 250g device is only slightly heavier than the average smartphone.

The PC features the Intel Celeron N5105, a four-threaded processor with a turbo frequency of up to 2.9 GHz. The mini device is paired with a 4MB L3 cache and consumes only 10W of power.

A high-speed M.2 SSD with 128GB and 256GB variations, upgradable to 512GB, and DDR4 memory variations of 6GB and 8GB are also included. The mini PC can be easily connected to TVs, monitors, projectors, printers, scanners, etc., and is also multi-functional.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Will be The Biggest Phone Maker by 2025: Lei Jun

The Ningmei Mini Computer ‘CR80’ includes the Intel AC7265 wireless network card with support for a 2.4G + 5G dual-band Wi-Fi connection. A Bluetooth module is also included that can connect to various other devices.

Advertisement

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB SSD is available for $172. While the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model is available for $204. Further details regarding the launch are currently unavailable and are expected to be revealed soon.