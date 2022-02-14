Xiaomi Will be The Biggest Phone Maker by 2025: Lei Jun

Xiaomi aims to take on Apple in the high-end smartphone market, says company founder Lei Jun. The executive says that the Chinese company is going to challenge Apple in terms of products and the overall user experience of these products.

Ever since Huawei’s downfall, Apple has been controlling a massive share of the high-end smartphone market, but Xiaomi aims to take it away this year. Lei Jun describes the competition in the flagship phone market as “a war of life and death”, in which a company must overcome others to sustain its growth.

The absence of Huawei in the flagship phone segment has left a huge vacuum for other companies to fill, and Chinese brands have been rushing to do so. Xiaomi is one of the companies that plan to take the lead among China’s top tech firms, and eventually the global market. The founder says that Xiaomi plans to become the biggest phone maker in the world by 2025.

Xiaomi has indeed shown rapid growth in the Chinese market as well as the global scene. It became the biggest phone maker for a while in some major regions including Europe, but the competition from Apple and Samsung remains tough.

Seeing Xiaomi’s rapid growth, rival companies have already started heating up the competition, so it is not going to be as easy for the company in the future. Apple continues to rack up millions of sales for iPhones and other products, while Samsung’s A series is also taking the market by storm.

Going forward, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi plans to address the increasing competition.