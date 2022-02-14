Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Will Charge in Less than 20 Minutes

This week is going to be big for gaming phones in China. The Nubia Red Magic 7 and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition are launching one day after the other this week with powerful specifications and competitive pricing.

Advertisement

Both companies continue to brag about their phones’ features and hardware and the latest teaser from Redmi talks about the fast charging capabilities on the K50 Gaming Edition. The handset will be one of the fastest charging Snapdragon 8 series phones thanks to 120W fast charging. This tech will fill up the 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in only 17 minutes.

As shown in the image above, the phone will come with an angled charging cable that can sit parallel to the bottom of the phone. This way it will not interfere when the phone is held horizontally during gaming. An elaborate cooling system fit with cooling fans will be in place to protect the phone from overheating during charging.

Furthermore, the battery will have lower internal resistance and lower heat generation thanks to Xiaomi’s new MTW multi-pole battery technology. This is paired with dual high-speed battery cells for faster-charging speeds.

Another official teaser also revealed that the primary camera will be a 64MP shooter and the selfie camera will be a 20MP snapper.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will launch in China two days from now on February 16. It will likely be called the Poco F4 GT in the global market.