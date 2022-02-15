America’s Largest Crypto Exchange Recovers After Outage

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase Global Inc., faced traffic overload after the release of an ad during the Super Bowl. The crypto exchange later stated that it is back up and running after they had to “throttle traffic for a few minutes.”
Coinbase Chief Product Officer, Surojit Chatterjee tweeted that the company “just saw more traffic than we’ve ever encountered.”
We're back up and ready for you!
Coinbase
Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of websites and services, also reported issues with Coinbase around 9:20 am PST after the crypto exchange aired a Super Bowl advertisement.
The advert featured a QR code linked to a website where new users who signed up could receive $15 in Bitcoin.
Previously, Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong introduced the advert stating “sounds like a lot of ads planned for crypto companies at the super bowl” and later appreciated the efforts of the Coinbase team for handling the unexpected surge in traffic.
The ad just aired! Shortest link between your TV and phone is a QR.
Thank you to the team who worked hard on the idea and came up the site to deal with the surge of traffic.
And welcome all the new folks to the cryptoeconomy!
Brian Armstrong