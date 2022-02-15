America’s Largest Crypto Exchange Recovers After Outage

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase Global Inc., faced traffic overload after the release of an ad during the Super Bowl. The crypto exchange later stated that it is back up and running after they had to “throttle traffic for a few minutes.”

Advertisement

Coinbase Chief Product Officer, Surojit Chatterjee tweeted that the company “just saw more traffic than we’ve ever encountered.”

We're back up and ready for you! https://t.co/YPIEt0ryVb — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

ALSO READ Xiaomi Will be The Biggest Phone Maker by 2025: Lei Jun

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of websites and services, also reported issues with Coinbase around 9:20 am PST after the crypto exchange aired a Super Bowl advertisement.

The advert featured a QR code linked to a website where new users who signed up could receive $15 in Bitcoin.

ALSO READ Redmi Partners With Mercedes-AMG F1 for K50 Series Smartphones

Previously, Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong introduced the advert stating “sounds like a lot of ads planned for crypto companies at the super bowl” and later appreciated the efforts of the Coinbase team for handling the unexpected surge in traffic.