Redmi Partners With Mercedes-AMG F1 for K50 Series Smartphones

Redmi today officially announced a partnership with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Mercedes is expected to serve as the exclusive mobile phone partner to explore extreme performance.

The latest announcement also hints at the possible launch of the Redmi K50 Mercedes F1 smartphone which is likely to be a limited edition model. Not much is known regarding the device.

The company is also all set to launch the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone in the Chinese market, so it is likely that the Mercedes F1 Limited Edition device could be a possible variant of the Gaming edition to be launched on 16th February.

Design & Display

The Mercedes Edition smartphone is expected to feature an iconic color scheme of the Mercedes F1 cars, including a grey-colored back panel with black triangular elements around the middle section of the back panel. Two sides of the triangles will be lined with cyan color and a glowing RBG strip will be integrated within the camera module.

The smartphone will feature two dark Grey racing stripes running vertically down the center of the back panel. The device also features Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team branding at the top right corner along with the iconic Mercedes badge.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will come with a 6.67-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 px, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate along with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the handset is likely to feature Android 12 out-of-the-box and the company’s native MIUI 13 custom user interface.

The device also features a Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling area of 4860mm² and is claimed to be the world’s first handset equipped with a CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor.

Camera

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens.

The selfie camera will feature a 20MP lens for selfies and video calling.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery and includes support for 120W fast charging. Redmi is expected to reveal further details regarding the model in the upcoming official unveiling.