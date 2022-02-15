Here are All the Squads for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

With the Women’s World Cup 2022 about to begin, all teams have announced their squads for the mega-event. The high-profile tournament to be staged in New Zealand has eight teams participating.

Here’s a look at the squads of all teams for the ICC Women’s World Cup:

1. Pakistan

Bismah Maroof is back in the captaincy role after a long maternity break while Nida Dar is named as vice-captain. The rest of the squad includes Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, and Sidra Nawaz.

2. South Africa

Sune Luus will lead South African women in the upcoming World Cup and Chloe Tryon will serve as vice-captain. Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty and Tumi Sekhukhune are included in the team. Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, and Raisibe Ntozakhe are named as traveling reserves.

3. England

Heather Knight will captain the defending champions in the mega event, while Nat Sciver is the vice captain. Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Danni Wyatt will represent English women. Lauren Bell and Mady Villiers are in the reserve category.

4. New Zealand

The home team has announced Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite as captain and vice-captain, respectively. The rest of the squad includes Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, and Lea Tahuhu.

5. India

Veteran batter, Mithali Raj will lead India into the World Cup, with Harmanpreet Kaur assisting as her deputy. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Poonam Yadav are included in the Indian squad.

6. Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana is the skipper for Bangladesh while her team includes Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin and Sanjida Akter Meghla.

7. Australia

Australian skipper, Meg Lanning along with the vice-captain, Rachael Haynes will lead the squad that includes Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Amanda-Jade Wellington. Georgia Redmayne and Heather Graham are in the traveling reserves.

8. West Indies

The squad for West Indies is yet to be announced.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be played in New Zealand starting from 4th March 2022 to 3rd April 2022. The mega event will include 31 matches spread over a period of a month.