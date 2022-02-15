Karachi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Plan for Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali’s Procession

The Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic diversion plan on 14 February for today’s Youm-e-Wiladat Hazrat Ali procession.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said that the march will start at Ghafoor Chamber and will reach Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan on MA Jinnah Road.

From Ghafoor Chamber, the devotees will cross Abdullah Haroon Road, Shahrah-e-Iraq, Zebunnisa Street, Aga Khan Road, MA Jinnah Road, and Father James Road to arrive at Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan.

Suggested Diversions

Traffic from Gurumandir and Soldier Bazaar’s third traffic light, as well as motorists heading toward the Coast Guards, can use the Anklesaria Hospital traffic signal to proceed to their destinations.

Motorists traveling towards MA Jinnah Road from Tower, Fresco Chowk, and Eidgah Chowk will be redirected from the Post Office, Jubilee, and Nishtar Road, and then from the Tibet Center to the right turn at Regal Chowk.

Commuters from Fawara Chowk, Zebunissa Market will be routed to the Passport Office from the Paradise Hotel traffic signal or Lucky Star.

Traffic coming from Nishtar Road, Garden can travel from Garden Chowk to MA Jinnah, and from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk to reach their destinations.

The traffic police have urged the public to use New MA Jinnah Road or adopt an alternative route between Nishtar Road (Garden to Lasbela) and Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Gurumandir to the traffic signal of Soldier Bazaar No. 1 to Anklesaria Hospital).

