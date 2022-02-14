AIG Karachi Imposes New Restrictions for Traffic Fines

Karachi’s new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG), Ghulam Nabi Memon, announced new restrictions on the issuance of traffic fines on Sunday and has developed a strategy to combat increasing street crime and narcotics cases.

Now, only section officers are authorized to issue fines, as per the AIG Karachi’s directives in the first meeting after his appointment. He added that “the sub-ordinate staff will no longer be allowed to issue traffic tickets”.

The AIG has also called for strengthening police patrolling and better investigation of cases in which suspects have been apprehended, in order to combat the growing number of street crime incidents. He has instructed the SSP AVLC to work diligently against the increasing cases of motorcycle thefts in the city.

AIG Memon added that the investigation of police officers accused of criminal activity is to be expedited and that those found to be involved in such practices will face serious consequences.

It was also agreed in the meeting that the expertise of the crime scene unit will be developed as well.

