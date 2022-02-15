Advertisement

Minister for Religious Affairs Proposes Ban on Aurat March Slogans

By Sophia Siddiqui | Published Feb 15, 2022 | 11:40 pm

Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has proposed a ban on slogans in Aurat March [women’s march], suggesting that 8 March may be declared as Hijab Day [veil day].

In a statement, Qadri said the slogans of Aurat March should be banned because they are often inappropriate.

As the Aurat Azadi March [women’s freedom march] draws near and is likely to stir a debate, ProPakistani tried to contact the Minister to seek his viewpoint in detail, however, he could not be reached.

Why is Aurat March controversial?

International Women’s Day — “Aurat Azadi March” in Pakistan — has been observed in Pakistan since the 1960s, yet one of its slogans, “my body, my choice,” commonly known as “mera jism meri marzi” became extremely controversial in 2017-18.

Before this slogan, the freedom walk i.e. Azadi March, in Pakistan on International Women’s Day used to be a low-key event, as only non-governmental organizations (NGOs) had been observing it earlier. This slogan made it a popular event.

Last year, many religious organizations had also demanded a ban on Azadi March. Several religious organizations organized their own walks against it, as they believed that it was aimed to promote “vulgarity” under an agenda of the West.

