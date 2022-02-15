Muslim Population to Cross 3 Billion by 2060

Islam is the fastest-growing major religion in the world and the population of Muslims is expected to increase manifolds by 2060, a report by the Pew Research Center (PRC), a Washington-based think tank, has revealed.

According to the report titled “Global Religious Composition Landscape,” the Muslim population is expected to surge by 70% from 1.8 billion recorded in 2015 to around 3 billion in 2060. Currently, Muslims account for 25% of the total global population.

The report adds that Muslims have the youngest median age at 24 years, which will be the driving factor behind their increase in number in the years to come.

While Islam is the predominant religion in the Middle East and North Africa, Asian countries are home to some of the largest Muslim populations in the world.

For instance, Muslims account for 14.2% of the total population in India, which is the second-largest Muslim population after Indonesia.

Other Religions

Christianity is currently the world’s largest religion, with its 2.4 billion followers accounting for 31% of the world’s population. The US, Brazil, and Mexico are home to the three largest Christian populations in the world.

Jews account for 0.2% of the world’s population. More than four-fifth of followers of Judaism live in the US and Israel, with the latter being the only country with a Jewish majority.

Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world after Islam and Christianity, with its 1.2 billion followers accounting for 15.2% of the total global population. Hindus are mostly concentrated in India, Nepal, and Mauritius.