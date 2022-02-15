OPPO Reno7 Z Design Revealed Through Leaked Renders

Just a few days back, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had launched the Reno7 5G series in India. Now, reports of the company working on another smartphone falling under the same lineup have surfaced online. Recently, a leakster @TheLeaks3 has revealed the official renders of this upcoming series, called the Reno7 Z 5G, via Twitter.

According to the leaks, the Reno7 Z appears to be quite similar in design to the previously launched Oppo A96 5G however, unlike the A96, the Reno7 Z comes with a triple-camera unit at the back.

The renders reveal that the smartphone’s rear camera island consists of two large sensors with a relatively smaller one in between with a punch-hole display at the front. Furthermore, the renders also reveal that the Reno7 Z 5G will launch in two color variants, as shown above.

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G Specs (Rumored)

Although the leakster didn’t share any other information regarding this upcoming device’s spec sheet, previous reports have revealed that the device carries the model number CPH2343 and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

This chipset is expected to be the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which might be paired with 8GB of RAM and might run Android 11 OS. The smartphone is also expected to feature TUV Rheinland certification. In terms of battery, the Reno7 Z is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

While there’s no official word, as of yet, regarding the launch of this upcoming smartphone, another tipster @chunvn8888 claimed the smartphone will launch alongside the Reno7 in Vietnam in March 2022.