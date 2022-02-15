Redmi 10 2022 Arrives With One Change Only

Xiaomi launched its mid-range Redmi 10 last year, however, the company released the 2022 variant of the smartphone over the weekend with nearly the same spec sheet. Redmi 10 2022 brings the same 6.5″ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Design & Display

Redmi 10 2022 flaunts the same 6.5″ LCD panel as last year’s variant, which offers an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate with a 405ppi pixel density. The display features a punch-hole cut-out housing an 8MP selfie shooter and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It also gets Reading Mode 3.0 on top of a Sunlight display. The device also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The smartphone is available in colors of Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue.

Storage & Hardware

Powering Redmi 10 2022 is the same MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

There’s a single change in the 2022 edition, now there’s no 6GB RAM variant anymore, you’re limited to the above-mentioned model.

On the software end, the smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Additional connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Redmi 10 2022 features a stereo speaker setup with an IR blaster at the top.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the smartphone features an AI quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, supported by an 8MP ultrawide with 120-degree FOV (Field of View), a 2MP macro as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Availability

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. However, the smartphone ships with a 22.5W charger in the box.

Although Redmi 10 2022 was announced via an official blog post on the company’s website, there’s no information as of yet on the price and the availability of the handset.

