Realme 9 Pro+ can Change Colors in the Sun [Live Images]

Now that the Redmi Note 11 is out, rival companies including Vivo and Realme are releasing their own competing handsets. We got to see the Vivo T1 5G last week and now the Realme 9 Pro phones are set to break cover next week.

Advertisement

The Realme 9i came out last month and now it’s time for the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+ to launch around the globe on February 16. The Pro+ model will come with a unique Light Shift Design that can change colors in the sun, as shown by a Realme employee who shared live images on the internet.

This feature will only be limited to the Sunrise Blue color option that can turn into a glossy pink when exposed to the sun. However, this does not work on the camera bump as only the rest of the rear panel shifts colors. Some images also confirm a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB C port, and a dual speaker setup with microphone holes.

Specifications

The company has already confirmed a few specifications for the Realme 9 Pro+. This includes the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, an upper mid-range SoC that rivals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series of chips. The phone will have an AMOLED screen and will boot Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display and there will even be a heart rate sensor onboard. The triple camera setup on the back will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor equipped with OIS.