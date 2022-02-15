Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes, Mark And Lona Limited Edition Coming Soon

After launching the flagship S22 series at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked, it appears that the tech giant is all set to launch exclusive retail packages of the next-gen S22 Ultra in South Korea.

Recently, a reliable tipster @GaryeonHan has revealed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will soon be debuting in two limited edition variants as well, in partnership with a premium Japanese luxury golf apparel brand Mark & Lona as well as a Mercedes EQ version.

Both versions come in special boxes with a number of exclusive accessories. The Mark & Lone customized package ships with a golf ball marker, a Mark & Lona logo keychain, a boxy pouch, a colorful protective case, and a strap. The package features a yellow finish with a black cradle holding the phone with add-on accessories.

The Mercedes-EQ edition of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, comes in violet rugged toolbox-like packaging, containing a keychain, a protective phone case, and a few other exclusive accessories, including a card case and a patchwork, with all of these featuring the Mercedes logo. Except for the keychain, which has a silver finish, everything else in this package comes with a violet hue.

There’s no info on pricing or availability, as of yet, for either of the two limited edition bundles, however, if you don’t fancy these limited edition Galaxy S22 Ultra variants, the regular variant is now up for pre-orders.