Samsung Pauses Preorders for Galaxy Tab S8 Due to High Demand

Before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, reports highlighted that the tablets may arrive late to the consumers due to higher demands. However, Samsung may have underestimated the popularity of the tablets as the company is struggling to keep up with the orders.

A report by XDA-Developers states that Samsung has paused pre-orders of its recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in the United States. While the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is still available for pre-order. However, that too is soon expected to run out of stock.

Samsung commented:

We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is the company’s only tablet release since August 2020, thus the high demand is not at all surprising. Given the major upgrades over the previous generation tablets such as the super low latency S Pen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra variant, it happens to be the most desirable Android tablet currently available in the market.

To learn more about the detailed specifications of the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, visit here.