Samsung Ensures a More Secure and Up-to-Date Galaxy Experience with Four Generations of OS Upgrades

Samsung Electronics has extended its commitment to delivering the most up-to-date and more secure mobile experience possible for users by offering up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades on select Galaxy devices.

This improved standard builds upon Samsung’s previous promise to provide up to three generations of upgrades and ensures millions of Galaxy users have access to the latest features for security, productivity, better usability, and more, for as long as they own their device.

Available on select Galaxy S series, Z series, and A series smartphones, as well as tablets, Samsung is planning to scale this effort across its various product ranges within the Galaxy ecosystem and works closely with partners to deliver Android OS upgrades through Samsung One UI.

Samsung also provides up to four years of upgrades to One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest Galaxy Watch experiences.

In addition to offering extended One UI upgrades, Samsung will now provide up to five years of security updates to help protect select Galaxy devices. These updates, when paired with Samsung’s award-winning defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox, give Galaxy devices more secure end-to-end protection against potential security threats.

On top of that, Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition customers will receive a one-year license for Samsung Knox Suite solutions to easily deploy and manage devices with access to a dashboard that tracks security updates and more.

Eligible Galaxy devices with four generations of One UI and five years of security updates include:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices

Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra, and upcoming Tab S series devices

Eligible Galaxy devices with up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung include:

Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices

“We work hard to bring our Galaxy users innovative mobile experiences that are built to last. And many of our customers are choosing to keep their devices for longer, whether they love their specific smartphone model or want to help contribute to a more sustainable world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung.

“Today we are taking our commitment to innovation one step further with up to four generations of One UI upgrades to ensure our users enjoy the best possible mobile experience for longer,” he added.

Samsung puts the utmost importance on providing Galaxy users with the latest mobile experiences possible as long as hardware specifications for upgrades are met and the experience can be optimized.

Galaxy devices not eligible to receive four generations of One UI upgrades are still supported with up to three generations of One UI upgrades.