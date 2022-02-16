All You Need to Know About Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft’s next flagship laptop, Surface Laptop 5, is expected to arrive during the second half of 2022. It’s not even March yet, but we already have a detailed leak on all of its specifications thanks to WindowsPrime.

The tech blog has revealed that Surface Laptop 5 will be available in two different sizes as well as separate Intel and AMD variants. The design is expected to be almost the same as Surface Laptop 4.

According to the leak, it will be available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants. The 13.5-inch model will have a 2256 x 1504 screen resolution while the bigger laptop will go with a 2496 x 1664 resolution. Both will have a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Microsoft’s PixelSense Flow support.

Under the hood, the 13.5-inch variant will offer three different processor chips including the Intel Core i5-1240P, Intel Core i7-1280P, and the AMD Ryzen 5 6680U. The 15-inch laptop will come with only two options, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 6980U and Intel Core i7-1280P.

Both laptops will come in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR4X RAM options with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSDs. The Intel variant will be equipped with Iris Xe iGPUs and the AMD processors will be paired with RDNA 2 powered GPUs.

The Ryzen laptops are expected to offer up to 21 hours of battery while the Intel counterparts will be limited to 19 hours.

For connectivity, there will be Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB C ports with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB A, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the Surface Connect port. In terms of software, you will get Windows 11 and a free 30 day trial for Microsoft Office 365. The laptops will come with a 1-year warranty in Matte Black, Sandstone, Platinum, and Ice Blue colors.

There is no word on pricing yet, but we’ll know more in coming months.