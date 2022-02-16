All You Need to Know About Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro Global Variants

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced the launch of the GT2 and GT2 Pro in January in the country. The device has now launched globally.

The two variants are now confirmed to hit the international markets in March. A recent leak revealed that the GT2 could be available in green, white, and black colors.

The Indian and global editions were recently spotted at the Google Play Console, indicating that the launch is not far.

Confirmed: realme GT 2 and realme GT 2 Pro Global launch event will take place in March 2022.#realmeGT2Pro #realmeGT2 #realmeGT2Series #realme pic.twitter.com/MGNxgnk6Dk — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 15, 2022

Realme GT2

Design & Display

The phone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Internals & Storage

GT2 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device boots the Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

GT2 features a 16MP front camera, with a rear 50MP (Sony IMX766 main) lens equipped with an 8MP (ultra wide) and 2MP (macro) triple camera unit.

Battery & Pricing

The battery of the GT2 packs a 5,000mAh with support for 65W charging. Pricing details regarding the GT2 are currently unavailable.

Realme GT2 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Adreno 660

Adreno 660 OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.62 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz

6.62 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz Memory RAM: 8GB or 12GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB

Card Slot: N/A

N/A Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + + 8MP (ultra wide) + 2MP (macro) triple camera unit Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue

Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, Optical

Under display, Optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min Price: N/A

Realme GT2 Pro

Design & Display

Realme GT2 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Internals & Storage

The device features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The handset boots the Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera and a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS support, along with a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide and 3MP microscope camera.

Battery & Pricing

GT2 Pro comes packed with 5,000mAh with 65W rapid charging support. Pricing details regarding the GT2 Pro are currently unavailable.

Realme GT2 Pro Specifications