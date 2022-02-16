ECC to Consider Financial Settlement of Payables for Govt-owned Power Plants

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will consider a summary regarding the financial settlement of payables to government-owned power plants on par with the settlement with IPPs on Thursday.

It will deliberate over an eight-point agenda related to the summaries presented by the Aviation Division, Defence, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Housing & Works, Industries and Production, and the Power Division, an official source told ProPakistani.

As per the agenda, the ECC will consider a summary from the Aviation Division for the provision of additional funds through a supplementary grant during the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 under demand No. 14 Airport Security Force. Another summary from the division for the provision of additional funds through a supplementary grant during FY 21-22 under demand No. 13 will be discussed by the ECC in its meeting.

The Power Division will submit a summary about the financial settlement of payables to government-owned power plants on par with any future settlements with the IPPs.

A summary pertaining to the uninterrupted supply of Oxygen gas in the country will be presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production to the ECC. The ECC will consider a summary of the housing and works for an allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs. 142 million under demand No.50-housing and works division against IB 3143-Islamabad High Court Building and Judges residences.

Another summary of housing and works related to a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs. 23.330 million in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works under ‘demand No. 124 — Capital Outlay on Civil Works during the Current Fiscal 2021-22’ is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Another summary will be presented to the ECC under the agenda item related to Defence for the allocation of a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs. 67,127,687 for Sir Syed School and College of Special Education for CFY 2021-22.