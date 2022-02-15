Usman Dar Highlights Outcomes & Targets of Kamyab Jawan Program

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that the government is distributing Rs. 3-4 billion per month among around 3,000 young entrepreneurs under the Kamyab Jawan Program, and the scope of this initiative will be expanded to disburse Rs. 8-10 billion.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said loans worth Rs. 39 billion were so far approved under the Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) to empower the youth. He said 25,700 youth had qualified for the loan scheme, while an interest-free loan of up to Rs. 500,000 was also being provided to the youth under the program. He added that 2,000 tractors worth Rs. 2.5 billion had also been handed over to the young agricultural entrepreneurs. He underlined that more tractors would be given to the youth as part of the government efforts to enhance agriculture productivity.

Usman Dar said the government had allocated Rs. 100 billion for disbursement of soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said 60,000 scholarships were being offered in the third batch under the Kamyab Jawan Skills for All initiative, adding that 100,000 scholarships had already been provided.

The Special Assistant said the Sports and Talent Hunt Drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be taken to every corner of the country. The aim is to engage the youth in healthy activities, he stated.

He said the federal government supported the youth of Sind province and allocated 13,000 skill scholarships for them, adding that the scholarships later reached 35,000. He said soft loans worth Rs. 8 billion had been disbursed among the qualifying youth. “We want sports to become a part of the national economy so that it may attract and provide jobs to the youth in this sector,” he stressed.

He said that Pakistan aimed to take part in the Commonwealth Games. The government, he said, would start a talent hunt program to select the best athletes of hockey, wrestling, and weightlifting. He held that the selected athletes would be trained to take part in global competitions.