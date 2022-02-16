Islamabad Police Launches WhatsApp Helpline for Public

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has launched a WhatsApp helpline to enable the public to easily register their complaints and seek important information with a few clicks.

With this, ICT Police has become the first police department in the country to introduce a WhatsApp helpline for expeditious registration and resolution of complaints.

Speaking in this regard, Inspector General Police (IGP) ICT Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, said that the public can now contact the ICT Police through the WhatsApp helpline.

All they have to do is to save 03342874287 in their contacts list and send a WhatsApp message on this number. They can use the helpline in both English and Urdu languages.

ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار کسی بھی محکمہ پولیس میں اسلام آباد پولیس نے اپنی تمام سروسز تک باسہولت رسائی کیلئے واٹس ایپ نمبر کا اجراء کر دیا۔

آئی جی اسلام آباد کے اس خصوصی اقدام سے اب پولیس تک رسائی ایک کلک کی دوری پر۔ شکایت سیل، اور دیگر تمام سروسز کیلئے 👇

WhatsApp: 033 42874287 pic.twitter.com/x2G4p6VtkD — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2022

The public can access 18 ICT Police services through the WhatsApp helpline. These include About Islamabad Police, IGP Complaint Cell, Police Facilitation Center Services, Online Crime, and Complaints Reporting System, Helpline Numbers of ICT Police, Gender Harassment Reporting, Online Appointment for All Services, Police Advisories, and Police Offices.

They also include Services for Overseas Pakistanis, Social Media, Islamabad Police Mobile App, and Website, Youth Engagement Program, Zainab Alert, Daily Inquiries and Investigations, Most Wanted Criminals, Accessing PMDU, and Suggestions and Feedback.