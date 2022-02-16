Xiaomi Confirms Poco X4 is Coming Soon

The Poco M4 Pro 5G recently became official in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, also known as Redmi Note 11T 5G in some regions. The launch event also teased another Poco phone to come, most likely the Poco X4.

The teaser does not make it clear, but the hints point towards either the Poco F4 GT or the Poco X4. Have a look at the image below.

The teaser only shows a silhouette of a phone on the screen and the TV is tuned to channel “4”. The confusing part is that the design of the phone could fit either the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which is expected to go global as the Poco F4 GT, but it could also be the Poco X4 since it has been making rounds in leaks recently.

The shape of the camera resembles the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, but the shoulder trigger and the volume buttons are not visible in the image. It is quite possible that some parts of the phone were obscured on purpose so the teaser stays vague.

On the other hand, it could also be the upcoming Poco X4. Recent Geekbench listings of the Poco X4 show that it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, making Xiaomi’s naming schemes even more confusing than they already are.

But since it is going to be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, we already know that it will boast the Snapdragon 695, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The teaser only says that the phone is “coming soon” so there is no clear launch date in sight.