Nothing May Soon Launch a New Android Smartphone

In September 2020, co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei left the OPPO-backed company and founded Nothing that introduced the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. It seems that the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone.

Advertisement

It was recently revealed that Nothing is working on some more products other than the TWS earbuds, as the latest conversation on Twitter by Carl Pei hints that a smartphone may soon be coming to the market.

Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Carl Pei’s cryptic tweets did point out the possibility of switching to an Android smartphone at first. However, the tweets were then followed by Android and Snapdragon engaging in the conversation suggesting the possibility of Nothing’s very own smartphone.

ALSO READ Xiaomi is Making Augmented Reality Based Shopping System

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Previously, Nothing India Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma highlighted the brand’s future plans. The GM disclosed that the brand plans on releasing more than five new products soon.

A Nothing smartphone and Power (1) power bank may already be in the works, reported to be launched in early 2022.

Given the company’s pricing strategy for Ear (1), the upcoming smartphone may be a ‘flagship killer’ aimed towards taking over premium devices.