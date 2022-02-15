Xiaomi is Making Augmented Reality Based Shopping System

Xiaomi has just been granted authorization for a new technology based on Augmented Reality (AR). The new system was spotted in a patent and is an AR-powered shopping navigation system.

The patent description reads that the system is a “shopping navigation method, device, and system based on augmented reality technology AR.”

Xiaomi believes that the latest tech is likely to improve the shopping experiences of users. The improved user experience is provided by offering location information of the product while offering navigational information to guide the user to the store.

Given the advances in augmented reality, the system is expected to offer a layer of information on top of the real world.

Xiaomi’s AR shopping navigation system could help users locate the store in which a device is available and offer waypoints to the retailer. The system is designed to make shopping more interactive and efficient.

It is currently unknown whether Xiaomi is working on such a system or just covering bases related to AR.