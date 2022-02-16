Textile Exports Surge by 25% in First Seven Months of FY22

Pakistan’s textile exports surged by 25 percent to $11 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The key export driver during the last seven months was value-added exports where the knitwear segment contributed the most, as it increased by 33 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.9 billion followed by ready-made garments 22 percent to $2.2 billion and bedwear by 19 percent to $1.9 billion exports, the data shows.

The data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s textile exports were down 4 percent to $1.5 billion in January 2022, led by lower value-added exports segments mainly in knitwear down 12 percent MoM and ready-made garments down 4 percent MoM respectively.

As compared to the last year, Pakistan’s textile exports remained up by 17 percent on yearly basis on January 22 led by significant recovery witnessed in value-added segments, largely in knitwear up by 19 percent YoY, ready-made up by 17 percent YoY, and bedwear 21 percent YoY.

The increase in terms of volume and prices was the key driver that resulted in higher exports.

It is expected that Pakistani exporters will touch $18 to $19 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

The Pakistani exports of food commodities also surged by 21 percent to $2.95 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of the last fiscal year. The main contributors of the food commodities include rice and fruit.

The Pakistani exports of sports goods also surged by 29 percent to $1.92 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

The country’s oil import bill surged with skyrocketinɡ speed and reached $11.69 billion durinɡ the seven months of the current fiscal year.

The federal cabinet on 15 February 2022 finally approved the Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 after the Ministry of Commerce submitted the revised draft of the textile policy to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) incorporating a few amendments. The key reason behind the late approval was the dispute between the Commerce Ministry and the Energy Ministry on the issue of Energy Tariffs (RLNG and Electricity).

According to sources, the updated draft stated that Energy Tariffs will be provided to the textiles and apparel industry at regionally competitive rates during the policy years. For this, the tariff will be reviewed and announced in the federal budget by Finance Division.

As per the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the average regional electricity tariff rate stood at 7.4 cents per kWh in March 2021 which, as believed, has increased since then. Pakistan’s current electricity tariff is around nine cents per kWh.

In the case of RLNG, the average regional RLNG rate stood at $4 per MMBTU as per PIDE vs Pakistan’s tariff rate at $6.5 per MMBTU. It is believed that the above-stated textile policy will have a neutral impact on the sector. Given, Pakistan is already offering subsidized energy and RLNG tariffs to textile players and Pakistan is part of an IMF [International Monetary Fund] program, a further reduction from the current levels is highly unlikely.

The RLNG tariff is expected to remain intact at $6.5 per MMBTU level although the regional average is comparatively low. It is to note that RLNG is currently being provided at $9 per MMBTU to the textile sector till March 2022 due to supply issues.