Kia Ranked No. 1 in Reliability Among Competitors

South Korean automaker Kia Corporation has outperformed all its competitors in mass-market and premium car brand divisions, according to a statement from the Hyundai Motor Group on Friday.

J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) placed Kia first overall, with its bigger affiliate Hyundai and Hyundai’s independent Genesis brand ranking third and fourth overall respectively, based on VDS’ PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles).

With a PP100 score of 145, Kia climbed up two notches, surpassing the industry average by 47 points to earn the top spot overall. It was first in the mass-market brand segment last year but third overall behind two premium brands, according to the report.

Also, the Genesis brand reportedly outperformed all its competitors in the premium brand area.

The head of the group’s quality division, Chan Seog-ju, remarked,

The VDS results speak to Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis’s dedication to delivering vehicles that not only excel in areas long-appreciated by owners, like design and driving experience but also across innovative technologies that have become a crucial part of the overall ownership experience.

The J.D. Power survey was based on a sample of 29,487 customers across 32 automotive companies for the 2022 VDS in the United States.