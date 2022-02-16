Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Multan’s Victory Over Karachi in Match 23

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Karachi Kings suffered their eighth successive defeat in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they lost to Multan Sultans by 7 wickets. As a result, Multan extended their lead at the top of the PSL points table while the defeat for Karachi means they will finish at the bottom of the table.

Karachi got off to another slow start as they lost Babar Azam early on. Sharjeel Khan was unable to kick on the scoring rate while Joe Clarke played a fine knock of 40 runs. Imad Wasim stepped in and struck mighty blows at the backend of the innings to take the total to 174/6.

Multan had another solid start courtesy openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan. They scored at a decent rate to set up the match perfectly for the rest of the batting unit. Rizwan scored a scintillating half-century and Khushdil Shah struck 2 huge maximums to help Multan chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 8 7 1 – 14 +0.642 Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 – 10 +0.785 Islamabad United 7 4 3 – 8 +0.684 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 – 8 -0.489 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 – 6 -0.285 Karachi Kings 8 0 8 – 0 -1.120

