Bill Gates Meets PM Imran on First-Ever Visit to Pakistan

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, has arrived in Islamabad on a one-day visit. He was welcomed by government officials at Nur Khan Air Base, according to sources.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani that Gates has already called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, and will later meet President Arif Alvi who will present him with the Hilal-e-Pakistan award at the President House.

The billionaire philanthropist, who is also co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — a significant contributor to global polio eradication — was briefed on Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the infection.

Gates is tipped to tour the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) headquarters and is later expected to visit the COVID-19 treatment facility in Chak Shahzad before departing Pakistan today.

In the past, the well-known businessman has discussed many concerns with PM Khan, including possible remedies for curbing poverty. The premier had urged Gates in October 2021 to consider delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. During this exchange, the two also discussed the polio crisis in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with PM Khan praising the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s efforts in this regard.