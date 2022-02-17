Fuel Price Surge Increases Intercity Bus Fares

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has increased bus fares for air-conditioned (AC) intercity transport on account of the recently-elevated prices of diesel and petrol.

A spokesperson for the federation revealed that the decision to raise bus fares was made in an emergency meeting. Accordingly, intercity transport fares for every 50 km have been upped by Rs. 10.

He also urged the Transport department to release a notification about the Rs. 2 per km increase in the fares of non-AC buses within 48 hours.

Petrol prices have been a trending topic on social media for two days now, and many tweeps, both political and non-political, have criticized the government’s decision to raise them.

Some are in the favour of the ruling and highlighted that petrol prices have increased globally, which is why the government has not intentionally done so to overburden Pakistanis.

