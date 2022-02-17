Cabinet Committee on CPEC to Deliberate On Resolution of Disputed Gwadar Land Today

The Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) will today (Thursday) consider the implementation plan for the vacation of contentious 72 acres of land from the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Coast Guard at Gwadar.

The CCoCPEC, which is scheduled to meet under the Planning Minister Asad Umar, will discuss a six-point agenda related to various matters of CPEC Projects.

The Ministry of Communication will present a summary pertaining to the realignment of KKH from Thakot to Raikot due to the Construction of Dams on the River Indus (250km). The Petroleum Division will present the progress updates on the provision of utilities for CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will submit recommendations of the Committee on Development of Maritime Affairs Gwadar under Various Modalities. The Board of Investment will brief the meeting regarding CPEC business and industrial cooperation tower and assessment of investment potential of Gwadar Free Zone.

The Ministry of Defence will submit the implementation plan for the Vacation of PCG and PN Land at Shamba Ismail, Gwadar. There is a dispute between the Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) over 72 acres of land of Gwadar.

Earlier, the CCoCPEC had asked the Ministry of Defence to implement the decisions of various forums and to submit a clear plan with a reasonable timeline for the vacation of 72 acres of land at Mouza Shamba Ismail at Gwadar, presently under the possession of the Pakistan Coast Guard and Pak Navy. However, the issue is still awaiting resolution and the CCoCPEC will try to resolve it.