Govt Approves Rs. 2 Billion for Airport Security Force at New Gwadar Airport

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved Rs. 250 million for Aviation Division through the supplementary grant to meet the shortfall in its expenditure.

The funds initially provided to the division were Rs. 700 million less than the actual demand due to which a shortfall of Rs. 637.927 million occurred during the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2021, the Aviation Division consumed Rs. 879.196 million from the allocated budget of Rs. 1,483 million which adds up to 59.28 percent of the total budget. The remaining balance of the division is Rs. 603.805 million.

ECC has also approved a total of Rs. 2 billion for the Airports Security Force (ASF).

The ASF had demanded an amount of Rs. 700.725 million for the purchase of ammunition at the New Gawadar International Airport (NGIA) which will be operational in August 2022. In addition, the force had also demanded an additional Rs. 1,695.566 million for deficiency in employee-related expenditures caused by less allocation of funds and new hirings in the force.

Against ASF’s total demand of Rs. 2,396.566 million, the ECC has granted the force Rs. 2 billion through the supplementary grant.