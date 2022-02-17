Government Buildings of Election Commission and Islamabad High Court Get Funding Approval

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday granted a total of Rs. 155.3 million to the Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) for the construction of government buildings.

Advertisement

Out of the total amount, Rs. 23.3 million has been granted for the construction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building in Islamabad.

ALSO READ NEPRA Announces Electricity Tariff Reduction for K-Electric Customers

In addition, the MoHW was also granted Rs. 142 million through TSG for the construction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and residences of judges.

The ECC also granted Rs. 67.127 million for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) under the TSG for the budget allocation of Sir Syed School and College of Special Education in Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ Govt Increases Petroleum Levy by Rs. 4 Per Liter

The college was previously under the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), however, its control was transferred to MoD on May 6, 2021.