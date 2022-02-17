Here’s What Xiaomi 12 Will Cost Internationally

Xiaomi had debuted its flagship Xiaomi 12 series to the Chinese consumer market, back in December 2021. Although it has been almost two months since the official launch, there’s still no word from the company regarding the launch of these smartphones in the international market.

Now, new rumors and speculations have emerged regarding the pricing details and color options with which the trio will be launched in Europe.

Pricing & Storage

According to MySmartPrice, the European market will be getting all three variants, namely, the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. As Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most expensive model of the series, it is expected to start somewhere between €1,000 (~$1,135) and €1,200 (~$1,362).

The handset is expected to come with two storage variants: one being the 8/256GB variant, while the other being an upgraded 12/256GB variant. This means it might compete against the likes of Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in the region.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 is expected to cost around €800 (~$908) for the 8/12 GB model and €900 (~$1022) for the 8/256GB model. It is expected to compete against the recently launched vanilla Galaxy S22.

If we talk about the Xiaomi 12X, it’s expected to cost around €600 (~$681) for the 8/128GB configuration and €700 (~$795) for the 8/256GB version, and might compete against the Galaxy S21 FE.

Given that the company has not officially shared any information regarding this lineup, all these leaks and rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, if these leaks turn out to be true, then it looks like the phone maker will be going all-in against the latest flagship models from Samsung.

With other companies like Realme, OPPO, OnePlus, and HONOR also releasing their premium smartphones in the coming weeks, the competition sure is going to be tough for Xiaomi. In recent news, Xiaomi has also shared that it’s working towards making an Augmented Reality (AR) based shopping system.