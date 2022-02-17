Today’s PSL Schedule for 24th Match – Feb 17th, 2022

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Two former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will come face to face in the 24th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore tonight at 7:30 pm.

Interestingly, both sides have eight points in their pockets but one extra loss has pushed Peshawar Zalmi to the fourth spot on the ongoing Pakistan Super League points table. Peshawar Zalmi have played their eight while Islamabad United have played seven matches and have lost four and three matches respectively.

The match will definitely impose extra pressure on both sides particularly on Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi. It will decide the fate of both sides for the 3rd spot on the points table. If Peshawar Zalmi win, it will displace the United to the 4th while if they lose, United will stay in the 3rd spot.

The match will also clear the situation for Islamabad United for the upcoming play-offs stage of PSL in the winning case. However, Islamabad United have suffered a huge blow ahead of this important match as the franchise skipper, Shadab Khan will not be part of the playing XI for his side.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi seem in supreme touch in the ongoing Lahore leg of PSL as compared to the Karachi phase and they will hope to maintain winning trends for the remainder of PSL to keep their journey smooth.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday, 17 February Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Islamabad United Won Peshawar Zalmi Won No Result 16 8 8 0