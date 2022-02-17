Xiaomi’s New Foldable Phone is Launching in Q2 2022 [Leak]

Xiaomi’s first foldable phone, the Mix Fold, became official last year. It is only available in China like Xiaomi’s other Mix series phones, but there is a chance that Xiaomi will hit the global market with its new and improved foldable, the Mix Fold 2.

There is no official confirmation on the Mix Fold 2 yet, but the foldable has appeared in industry leaks time and time again. These leaks revealed that Xiaomi’s next foldable will use Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 2.5K screen. But now the latest report talks about a possible launch period as well.

The reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the phone is set to go official sometime during Q2 this year (April – June). This means that the handset is launching before the end of June, which is around the time Samsung usually unveils its new foldable.

Hence, there is a chance that Xiaomi is finally taking the fight to the global market against the Galaxy Z Fold series, especially since the Mix Fold 2 is expected to arrive with top-notch specifications. Reports have said that both displays will have a high refresh rate on an LTPO panel for better efficiency.

We are also expecting to see a bigger battery with faster charging onboard, but there is no confirmation on any of these specs yet, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Last but not the least, there is also speculation that Xiaomi is preparing a Mix Flip to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.