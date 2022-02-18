Dimensity 8000 Leaked Benchmarks Threaten Snapdragon 888’s Existence

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 had caused quite a buzz when it powered the first Android smartphone scoring over 1 million points in AnTuTu, last year. However, while many smartphone manufacturers are still working to launch their first smartphones housing this chip, rumors suggest that the chip will come with a rather hefty price tag. This could resultantly, crown the Dimensity 8000 as the true value for money king.

The results for Dimensity 8000, shared by Digital Chat Station, show a score of around 820,000 in version V9.0.7-OB. While the AnTuTu charts indicate that the Snapdragon 888 powered smartphones fall in the 880,000 to 750,000 range, depending on RAM, internal storage and other factors. This makes the new Dimensity fairly competitive, with the first AnTuTu scores looking promising.

Given that it is a 5 nm chip, it is comparable to last year’s Snapdragon. As per DCS, the chip features four Cortex-A78 cores (2.75 GHz) and four A55s, coupled with a new Mali-G510 GPU. Nonetheless, the Snapdragon 888 may well not be MediaTek’s actual focus.

Speculations suggest that since the Dimensity 8000 went after the Snapdragon 870, built over the 7 nm process, it is very likely that the Snapdragon 888 will be challenged by the upcoming Dimensity 8100, scheduled for a release in March, which promises to offer higher clock speeds. Leaving behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to compete with the Dimensity 9000.

If we talk about the GPU of the Dimensity 8000, we don’t know much of ARM’s new GPU architecture, however, following the advertisements the Mali-G510 is expected to be twice as fast and 22% more energy-efficient than older systems.

While it’s not quite clear which older GPU system it refers to, the score of 315,000 is fairly impressive. For comparison, the new Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and 888+ scores in the 325,000 to 300,000 range, while the GPU in the older 870 chip scores in the vicinity of 250,000 points. Looks like Qualcomm has some serious competition on its hands.