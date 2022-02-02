AMD Reports Huge Revenue Growth in 2021

One of the tech companies that reported a blistering earnings report with the pandemic lingering around was California-based, multinational chip manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD).

The company recently reported its financial results for Q4 as well as the entire FY 2021. The report revealed that the company grew its annual revenue for FY 2021 by a whopping 68%, with its revenue for the fourth quarter of FY 2021 managing to surpass even the most optimistic analyst estimates.

AMD’s strong quarterly growth indicates the company’s growing footprint in the corporate computing segment, which utilizes data centers for various purposes. The Q4 results show that the company’s data center and enterprise segment is now earning nearly the same amount of revenue as the company’s biggest revenue source, consumer computing.

The Q4 2021 earnings report stipulates that by the end of December, the company had managed to grow revenue by 12% to $4.8 billion when compared to Q3 2021. In the third quarter, the semiconductor manufacturer had earned $4.3 billion in revenue, for a stronger 54% annual growth rate.

In addition to the quarterly numbers, the company also posted its financial metrics for the entire FY 2021. The company had reported $16 billion in revenue at the end of FY 2021, which marked a stunning 68% annual growth over the figures of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s embedded and semi-custom segment, which accounts for its sales to corporate customers alongside products present in popular gaming consoles accounted for most of AMD’s revenue growth during Q4 2021.

Another major contribution to the company’s win during the quarter is its gross margin. This metric stood at 50% during the quarter, marking a rare milestone. However, if we talk about the overall fiscal year results, they left a bit more to be desired in the segment, with the gross margin for FY2021 standing in at 48%.

However, for the current fiscal year, the company seems more determined than ever as it expects to cross the gross margin of 50% to stand at 51%.