Finance Minister Assures APBUMA of Support in Resolving Problems

A delegation of All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division on Friday.

Chairman APBUMA, who led the delegation, briefed the finance minister on the functions of APBUMA. He said that APBUMA, in terms of members, was the largest association of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. He added that this sector was one of the major contributors to the economy with regard to exports, as it brought revenue of up to $2 billion. He said APBUMA was facing various problems, especially related to sales tax refunds and liquidity crunch.

The finance minister appreciated the contribution of APBUMA towards the economic growth of the country. He said that the government was actively working to promote the SME sector. He acknowledged that the growth of the SME sector led to employment generation, enhancing exports, and improving the overall business activity in the country. After listening to the problems facing the sector, he advised the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

Chairman APBUMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and assurances about resolving the issues. Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Member Federal Board of Revenue, and senior officers were also present in the meeting.