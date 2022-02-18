Motorola is Ready to Launch World’s First Phone With 194MP Camera

Motorola will soon be setting foot in the ultra-premium smartphone space with a new device under the ‘Frontier’ moniker. Recently, the leakster Evan Blass, has shared new renders of this upcoming smartphone, giving us a good HD look at the device’s design.

ALSO READ Motorola is Collaborating With Verizon for a AR/VR Neckband

Motorola Frontier Specifications (Rumored)

The leaked renders demonstrate the Motorola Frontier from all angles in a lustrous, metallic grey color with the rear panel featuring a slightly protruded camera island housing a large primary sensor.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.7″ curved display with narrow bezels and a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera. Previous rumors claimed that the Frontier is expected to house Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s successor of sorts, having a model number of SM8475.

ALSO READ Moto Edge 30 Pro to be Revealed on February 24th [Leak]

For photography, as discussed previously, there’s a considerably large primary lens, joined by a couple of additional lenses, taking the total rear camera count to three. As per the earlier leaks, the supporting lenses are expected to be a 50MP Samsung ultrawide coupled with a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. The unit has been revealed to support a resolution of 194MP, which is easily the highest in the industry.

However, as of now, the company hasn’t revealed any information regarding the release date of this upcoming smartphone but we expect to hear more about the device in the coming weeks or months.