NA Panel Approves Rs. 172 Billion Budgetary Proposals of Power Division for FY23

A parliamentary panel on Thursday unanimously recommended the budgetary proposals of the Power Division and its attached departments amounting to Rs. 172.17 billion for the financial year 2022-23 as approved.

The 17th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) was held under the Chairmanship of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA.

The Committee was given a briefing on its working, project generation demand-supply gap, transmission and distribution losses, circular debt, tariff reforms, theft control, removal of transmission constraints, fund subsidies, technological interventions, policy and plan.

The Committee vowed to have a comprehensive briefing on the IPPs and circular debt in the upcoming meeting and also on tariff rationalization.

The Committee unanimously passed “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019”, with the amendment, “462-(O). Cognizance. – The offences punishable under the Chapter shall be cognizable but the police shall not take cognizance of an offence under this Chapter except where information of such offence is provided to the police in writing by a duly authorized officer (not below Grade 18) of the Government or by an officer of an equivalent grade of a Distribution Licensee, as the case may be”.

The Committee was told that the Cabinet in its meeting held recently had given a one-time exception and allowed connections to the consumers of Islamabad Capital Territory. The Committee asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to issue guidelines in this regard within 15 days from today.

MNA’s Sher Akbar Khan, Malik Anwar Taj, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Saira Bano, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Secretary, Ministry of Power Division along with senior officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.