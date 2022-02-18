Nubia Launches World’s Best Gaming Phone – Red Magic 7 Series

The Red Magic 7 series has been officially unveiled and it comes with an astounding 135W of charging power for the Pro model. The Pro model also happens to be the first gaming phone with an under-display camera. Nubia also introduced the custom ‘Red Core 1’ chip dedicated to handling game-related tasks.

Design & Display

Both, the Red Magic 7 and Pro, feature a 6.8” AMOLED panel, 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution (20:9), and full DCI-P3 coverage.

The Pro display has 10-bit support and is brighter at 700 nits vs. 600 nits. It also has a touch sampling rate that goes as high as 960Hz with a display refresh rate of 120Hz. While the vanilla model features a lower touch sampling rate of 720Hz but a higher refresh rate of 165Hz.

The shoulder triggers have been improved to 500 Hz, as compared to 450Hz of the previous generation, meaning that the response rate is as low as 7.4 ms. Both handsets also feature unblemished displays.

Red Magic 7 Pro features an under-display camera, which leverages a tripod pixel arrangement and wave-shaped wiring to help keep the transparency as high as possible.

The vanilla model keeps the front-facing camera in the top bezel.

The Red Magic 7 is available in Cyber Neon, Night Knight, and the Deuterium Transparent Edition. The Cyber Neon and Night Knight feature RGB backlighting for the Red Magic logo and breathing lights.

Meanwhile, the Deuterium Transparent Edition adds RGB lighting to the fan, visible through the transparent glass to enhance the show.

The Pro Model is available in Cyber Neon, Polar Black Night, and Deuterium Blade Transparent Editions.

Internals & Storage

The upgraded cooling system, called the ICE 8.0, features the power of the 7-series. It features a fan, spinning at 20,000rpm, with nubia’s ‘canyon air duct’ connected to a second air inlet.

The latest tech features improved airflow by 35% as opposed to the previous generation’s, helping keep the chipset 3o C lower than before. The metallic canyon duct also improves that by 2.40C.

The improvements all focus on keeping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 running as coolly as possible while the CPU and GPU run at higher frequencies.

Software and UI

Both smartphones launch with Red Magic 5.0 out of the box. The handset boots Android 12 with a few upgrades to reduce the response times and improve performance.

The Red Magic Game Space will help you configure the shoulder triggers for each game as well as tune the phone for performance or battery endurance.

The Turbo Cooler accessory features an external fan that improves heat dissipation by 17% while being quieter than competing accessories, complete with RGB lighting effects.

Camera

The rear of the Red Magic 7 Pro features a 64 MP, f/1.8 wide lens paired with an 8 MP, f/2.0 ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The selfie camera has a 16 MP sensor under the display.

While the Red Magic 7 boasts 64 MP, f/1.8 wide lens, and 8 MP, f/2.0 ultra-wide with 2 MP macro sensors. The selfie camera is downgraded to an 8 MP, f/2.0 wide sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The air cooler is essential to the Pro model as it charges at a whopping 135W and can fully charge the 5,000mAh battery in 15 minutes.

The vanilla model supports 120W charging that fills the 4,500mAh within 17 minutes. Both handsets ship with 165W USB-C chargers, that can also be used to charge a compatible gaming laptop.

The two Red Magic handsets are already available for pre-order in China, while open sales begin on 21st February. Global versions of the smartphones will be announced on the 22nd with open sales all set for March 10.

The prices for the handsets in China are as follows:

Red Magic 7 8/128GB: $630

Red Magic 7 Deuterium edition 12/256GB: $775

Red Magic 7 Pro 12/128GB: $740

Red Magic 7Pro Deuterium Blade 12/256GB: $838

Red Magic 7Pro Deuterium Blade 18GB/1TB: $1185

The Turbo Cooler in gray or transparent will sell for $32, and the usual Red Magic Magnetic Cooler retails for $48.

Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Adreno 730

Adreno 730 OS: Android 12, Redmagic 5.0

Android 12, Redmagic 5.0 Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G Display: 6.8 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz

6.8 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz Memory RAM: 8/12/16/18 GB Internal: 128/256/512 GB

Card Slot: No

No Camera Rear: 64 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.0 (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) Front: 16 MP, under display

Colors: Obsidian, Pulsar, Supernova

Obsidian, Pulsar, Supernova Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical

Under display, optical Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 135W, 100% in 15 min

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging 135W, 100% in 15 min Price: $740

Red Magic Pro Specifications