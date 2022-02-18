Telcos Undergo Rationalization Plan in 1800MHz Spectrum for Better Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted Spectrum Auction in Pakistan in September 2021 on the Policy Directive of the government of Pakistan issued on 4th August 2021.

Advertisement

Accordingly, a rationalization plan in the 1800 MHz spectrum band was issued by PTA in consultation with the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) for the contiguity of spectrum by all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) for efficient spectrum utilization.

ALSO READ Govt Launches Portal for Complaints Regarding Scholarships

Jazz, CMPAK, Telenor, and Ufone, under the supervision and guidance of PTA and FAB, in a coordinated activity of approximately three months, have implemented the Rationalization Plan.

The technical teams of all stakeholders worked day and night for a successful outcome, without disturbance of services across Pakistan. This will ensure efficient utilization of contiguous spectrum holdings and a better user experience. Furthermore, it will be beneficial for the launch of future technologies in Pakistan.