Samsung Unveils Story Behind Design of Galaxy S22 Lineup

Ever wondered what the story behind the new Galaxy Flagship S22 range is? Well, then you’re in for a treat. Sit tight, as from here onwards you might get fascinated by phrases like “the essence of originality” and “innovation beyond innovation.”

Advertisement

Basically, Samsung’s marketing team praises Samsung’s design team in words that ordinary people who don’t work in marketing departments might have trouble understanding. So, here’s what “the essence of originality” actually means: “Samsung has always aspired to develop a simple and flat form that harmonizes technology and design without exposing the boundary between them. With smooth, beautiful lines that resemble the curvature of sand dunes, moderation and solidity coexist in the Galaxy S series’ simplified form.”

Possibly, the most interesting part is where the words “a seamless combination” are directly followed by an image showcasing a Galaxy S22 or S22+, with the new design separating the camera island from the panel, unlike the last year’s harmonious design for the Galaxy S21 family. However, the point Samsung is trying to make isn’t about the design, instead, the seamlessness relates more to colors.

The company states that, “The Galaxy S22 and S22+ both feature analogous colors in their metal camera housings and bodies, creating a sense of unity”.

All in all, the S22 Ultra’s design features a clear resemblance with the previously discarded Galaxy Note series “simple yet sturdy design identity”. You’ll also find some information regarding the S Pen being a joy to use, owing to its lower latency, as well as some new features in One UI – because “design” can relate to software design as well.

Additionally, Samsung Wallet also gets praised, before we move on to colors and how they’re trendy yet classy. This time around, Samsung introduces cases in beautiful chromatic colors to sell with the smartphones.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Come With S-Pen: Leak

Finally, the South Korean tech giant eagerly promises that in the future, the company plans to continuously create innovative solutions to cater to the changing times that break the existing stereotypical boundaries and transcend the limits of what smartphones can do.