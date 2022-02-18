President Alvi Urges International Tech Companies to Invest in Pakistan

President, Dr. Arif Alvi has urged international technology companies to invest in Pakistan, as the country possesses a huge talent pool and offers a conducive environment for foreign investment.

During a virtual meeting with technology entrepreneurs based in Singapore on Friday, the President said Pakistan offered huge investment opportunities in the fields of Information Technology and digitalization. He added that international companies needed to benefit from the business-friendly climate of the country.

It was underlined that Pakistan offered enormous opportunities to technology companies to work in the areas of app development, Artificial Intelligence-based digital identity solutions, digital payments, e-commerce, and digital remittance platforms. It was also highlighted that Pakistan’s tech talent was a great source of attraction for the global market.

Highlighting the importance of adopting technology-based solutions, Dr. Alvi said that businesses needed to use emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence and Big Data solutions, to benefit from business opportunities in Pakistan.

He said the Government of Pakistan was focusing on digitalization, data integration, and cyber security while facilitating foreign investors through one-window facilities. He said the government was committed to facilitating foreign investment in the technology sector by establishing Special Technology Zones and improving the ease-of-doing-business in the country.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Amer Hashmi, Jeff Chef from the Advance Intelligence Group, Zaki Sumar, and Umair Javed via video link.