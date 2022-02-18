Govt Goes After Two More Restaurants in Margalla Hills

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Pakistan has issued notices to two restaurants, namely, La Montana and Gloria Jeans, ordering them to immediately stop operating in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Notices issued under section 16 (2) of EPA Act 1997 directed both restaurants to stop all operational activities immediately and close all entry and exit gates. They have also been directed to shift their belongings from the sites at the earliest. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) will take possession of both restaurants after one month.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also ordered the Islamabad administration to take necessary steps to stop further environmental degradation in the MHNP. During personal hearings, representatives of both restaurants failed to provide any justification, documents, or any other record in the case.

On 11 January this year, Chief Justice (CJ) IHC, Justice Athar Minallah had ordered to seal the Monal Restaurant. Earlier this month, IWMB took possession of the Monal Restaurant. Now, notices have been served to two more restaurants present in MHNP to stop all operational activities immediately.