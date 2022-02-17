Samsung to Unveil Foldable Phones Right Before Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that it will be hosting a fully virtual keynote on 27th February at 11:00 PM (PKT), a day before the actual MWC 2022 in-person event kicks off on February 28th. The event will be live-streamed by the company on its own website as well as on its official YouTube.

Advertisement

This year again, the company will be going fully virtual, marking the company’s first event after the annual Galaxy Unpacked 2022, where it launched the flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones a few days ago. However, there’s no information as of yet about what the company is planning to launch at the MWC.

ALSO READ Samsung Admits to Lying About Galaxy S22’s Display

Given that Samsung has already launched the flagship Galaxy S22 series along with the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, there’s a possibility that the company could focus on its foldable tech and reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones. Speculation further reveals that it could also be announcing new laptops, including premium Chromebooks or Windows 11-powered devices.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes, Mark And Lona Limited Edition Coming Soon

We also, expect to see some 5G-ready mid-range smartphones such as the Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23, and Galaxy A53 making a debut. As of yet, the South Korean tech giant hasn’t revealed the complete details or any information, for that matter, regarding what’s to come at the MWC on 27th from Samsung.