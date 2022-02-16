Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Come With S-Pen: Leak

Now that the Galaxy S22’s debut is out of the way, it is time to look forward to Samsung’s next big announcement for the year, the new Galaxy Z Fold.

The current Z Fold 3 has S Pen support, but it’s not fully integrated into it. Now a new report from The Elec says that the Z Fold 4 will come with a built-in stylus, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Note phones before it.

As per usual, the leak comes from anonymous sources with insider information on Samsung. These sources say that the Z Fold 4 will maintain the look of its predecessor with a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch external screen. The new Z Fold will come with improved durability and a better screen with a less notable crease.

Oppo Find N managed to remove the display crease almost completely with its new “Flexion Hinge”. It can tuck the center of the display into the hinge in a teardrop curve shape once the device is folded. This keeps the screen from folding in half like paper which eliminates the crease almost completely.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will equip the Z Fold 4 with similar technology to remove the crease.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch external one. The report also adds that Samsung is planning to ship around 13 million foldable phones this year.