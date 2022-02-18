Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 18th, 2022: Qualification Scenarios to Get More Interesting

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

An in-form Multan Sultans will square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match while Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 and 8:30 pm respectively.

With the 7 wickets victory against Karachi Kings on Wednesday, Multan Sultans further consolidated the top spot on the points table and are already in the playoffs. On the other hand, 24 runs defeat against Peshawar Zalmi has dropped Quetta Gladiators to the 5th spot on the PSL points table.

Peshawar Zalmi’s victory against Islamabad United has pushed Pakistan Super League 7 to an interesting stage. Currently, Multan Sultans have qualified for the playoff while the remaining 4 teams will fight for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spot on the points table. Karachi have already been knocked out.

If Quetta Gladiators win today’s match against Multan Sultans, they will remain in the same 5th spot while their second victory against Karachi Kings on February 20 will make things more interesting for the playoffs stage.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 18 February Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators 3:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday, 18 February Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings 8:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore



Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides: