AJK to Get Its First Special Technology Zone Soon

Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government have reached an understanding to establish the first technology zone of AJK in Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The university administration has identified 2,000 Kanal of land for this purpose in the newly built Jari Kass campus. The Jari Kass campus has a total of 5,000 Kanal of land and the university is ready to allocate 2,000 Kanal for Special Technology Zone (STZ). The newly built campus has all advanced technology departments like computer science engineering, information technology, computer system engineering, software engineering, information security engineering, and other departments.

Chairman STZA, Amir Ahmed Hashmi, along with Advisor to AJK Prime Minister, Chaudary Iqbal, on IT visited MUST recently. MUST’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed, briefed about the newly built campus and its capacity. He said that MUST University is one of the best institutions of AJK. It is providing technical education to thousands of students from AJK, GB, and all over Pakistan.

He said that the university administration is willing to establish STZ on its new campus. This not only will help the students in the capacity building but will also provide employment opportunities to them. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also will increase the commercial activity and this zone will become a commercial and industrial hub.

While talking to ProPakistani, Chaudhary Iqbal said that PM AJK, Sardar Abdul Qayum Naizi, has already given principle approval of the establishment of STZ in AJK. After approval from PM AJK, the site has been identified and the plan has been shared with the STZA.

He added that Chairman STZA visited the Jari Kass Campus and praised the site for the establishment of STZ. The AJK government will soon submit a formal application to STZA for the establishment of the first AJK’s first STZ in Mirpur.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayum Naizi are likely to perform the groundbreaking of AJK’s first STZ in April this year.

Amir Ahmed Hashmi said that the site for the development of the AJK’s first STZ is the most beautiful in Pakistan. The establishment of STZ will revolutionize the digital and e-commerce landscape of AJK. Through the establishment of this zone, linkages will be developed between MUST and the software and technology industry.